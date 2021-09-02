136 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 136 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, September 2.

A summary of the cases includes:

Williamson County

New cases - 93

Total cases - 10,429

Total deaths - 136

Franklin County

New cases - 43

Total cases - 6,250

Total deaths - 78

