136 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 136 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, September 2.
A summary of the cases includes:
Williamson County
- New cases - 93
- Total cases - 10,429
- Total deaths - 136
Franklin County
- New cases - 43
- Total cases - 6,250
- Total deaths - 78
