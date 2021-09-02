Heartland Votes
136 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 136 new cases of COVID-19 on...
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 136 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, September 2.(WBRC)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 136 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, September 2.

A summary of the cases includes:

Williamson County

  • New cases - 93
  • Total cases - 10,429
  • Total deaths - 136

Franklin County

  • New cases - 43
  • Total cases - 6,250
  • Total deaths - 78

