10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, September 2.
The newly reported cases are:
- 0-12 years - 1
- 13-17 years- 2
- 18-64 years - 7
- 65 and up - 0
A summary of the cases in the county includes:
- Active cases - 193
- Released from isolation - 3,775
- Deaths - 68
The health department will hold a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, September 8.
The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
