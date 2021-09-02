Heartland Votes
Advertisement

10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill

The Perry County Health Department reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, September 2.
The Perry County Health Department reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, September 2.(KEYC News Now)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, September 2.

The newly reported cases are:

  • 0-12 years - 1
  • 13-17 years- 2
  • 18-64 years - 7
  • 65 and up - 0

A summary of the cases in the county includes:

  • Active cases - 193
  • Released from isolation - 3,775
  • Deaths - 68

The health department will hold a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, September 8.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Tubbs is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the Alexander County...
Former Alexander Co. Building Commission Board member accused of stealing money
The varsity football game between Cape Central High School and St. Charles West is canceled.
Cape Central football game against St. Charles West canceled
The mu variant was designated as a variant of interest this week after first being found in...
World health officials monitor new COVID variant named mu
Law enforcement leaders joined together to sound the alarm on the local impact of the Second...
Southeast Mo. law enforcement leaders say Second Amendment Preservation Act misses the mark
The south grandstand at Houck Field will be closed.
Southeast Mo. State University closes Houck Field’s south grandstand due to safety concerns

Latest News

Symptom-free students eligible under a new plan at New Madrid County schools will be required...
New Madrid County R-1 School Board approves ‘masked and monitor’ plan
Starting on Thursday, September 2 vaccination clinics will be held at SIU Carbondale located...
SIU to host community vaccination team, clinics to meet mandate
SIU Carbondale will now have vaccination clinics held on their campus.
SIU vaccination clinics will begin Thursday, September 2
Vaccination clinics will be held at SIU Carbondale campus.
SIU will have vaccination clinics held on campus