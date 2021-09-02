10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, September 2.

The newly reported cases are:

0-12 years - 1

13-17 years- 2

18-64 years - 7

65 and up - 0



A summary of the cases in the county includes:

Active cases - 193

Released from isolation - 3,775

Deaths - 68



The health department will hold a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, September 8.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

