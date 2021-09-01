Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Very pleasant weather to end the work week.

By Grant Dade
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. Drier air continues to filter into the area and this will make for a very pleasant end to our work week. For this evening we will see skies clear and winds relax. This will allow for temperatures to fall into the 60s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the middle 50s north to near 60 south.

Thursday will be sunny and pleasant. Highs will reach the middle 80s. A few clouds will move across the area Tomorrow night. Temperatures will fall through the 60s during the evening hours. Lows by Friday morning will be in the middle to upper 50s.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cape Girardeau Public School District school board voted to issue a mask mandate.
Cape Girardeau school board issues mask mandate
Law enforcement leaders joined together to sound the alarm on the local impact of the Second...
Southeast Mo. law enforcement leaders say Second Amendment Preservation Act misses the mark
Williamson County deputies say the body was found in a private pond near the 8000 block of Old...
Williamson Co. deputies investigating after body found
According to Illinois State Police, a car was stopped in the middle of the road and a SEMI...
2 injured in 2-vehicle crash on I-57 near Benton exit
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Man drowns after jumping off a cliff at Lake of the Ozarks

Latest News

Your First Alert 5 p.m. forecast for 9/1.
First Alert 5pm forecast for 9/1
Your First Alert forecast at 4 p.m. on 9/1.
First Alert 4pm forecast for 9/1
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Cooler air is moving into the area!!!
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 9/1.
First Alert noon forecast for 9/1