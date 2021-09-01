Very pleasant weather to end the work week.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. Drier air continues to filter into the area and this will make for a very pleasant end to our work week. For this evening we will see skies clear and winds relax. This will allow for temperatures to fall into the 60s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the middle 50s north to near 60 south.

Thursday will be sunny and pleasant. Highs will reach the middle 80s. A few clouds will move across the area Tomorrow night. Temperatures will fall through the 60s during the evening hours. Lows by Friday morning will be in the middle to upper 50s.

