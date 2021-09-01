Truck breakdown blocking I-24 westbound at 61mm in Trigg Co.

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A SEMI truck with mechanical issue is blocking Interstate 24 westbound at the 61 mile marker.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the truck driver reported his trailer brakes locked up, forcing him to stop in the westbound driving lane of the work zone from the 65 to 55 mile marker.

The estimated duration is 2:30 p.m.

Westbound traffic is being diverted at Exit 65 to U.S. 68 Westbound while efforts to repair the truck continue.

KYTC personnel and emergency response personnel are en route.

