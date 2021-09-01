Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Truck breakdown blocking I-24 westbound at 61mm in Trigg Co.

A SEMI truck with mechanical issues is blocking I-24 westbound at the 61 mile marker in Trigg...
A SEMI truck with mechanical issues is blocking I-24 westbound at the 61 mile marker in Trigg County, Ky.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A SEMI truck with mechanical issue is blocking Interstate 24 westbound at the 61 mile marker.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the truck driver reported his trailer brakes locked up, forcing him to stop in the westbound driving lane of the work zone from the 65 to 55 mile marker.

The estimated duration is 2:30 p.m.

Westbound traffic is being diverted at Exit 65 to U.S. 68 Westbound while efforts to repair the truck continue.

KYTC personnel and emergency response personnel are en route.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cape Girardeau Public School District school board voted to issue a mask mandate.
Cape Girardeau school board issues mask mandate
Law enforcement leaders joined together to sound the alarm on the local impact of the Second...
Southeast Mo. law enforcement leaders say Second Amendment Preservation Act misses the mark
Williamson County deputies say the body was found in a private pond near the 8000 block of Old...
Williamson Co. deputies investigating after body found
According to Illinois State Police, a car was stopped in the middle of the road and a SEMI...
2 injured in 2-vehicle crash on I-57 near Benton exit
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Man drowns after jumping off a cliff at Lake of the Ozarks

Latest News

Heartland road projects.
Heartland road projects 9/1
The driver of a pick-up truck was killed in a single vehicle crash on Saturday night in...
Driver identified in McCracken Co. deadly crash
According to Illinois State Police, a car was stopped in the middle of the road and a SEMI...
2 injured in 2-vehicle crash on I-57 near Benton exit
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry halted service on at noon on Monday, August 30 due to a mechanical...
Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed due to mechanical issue