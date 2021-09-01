POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Farm Credit southeast Mo. and co host Sikeston Jaycees announced on Wednesday, September 1, that they will be presenting the Three Rivers College Championship College Rodeo.

The rodeo event will take place on October 14 to 16 at Art Saunders Arena located at Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo grounds.

On October 14 and 15 the rodeo will begin at 7 p.m. and on October 16 the rodeo will begin at 3 p.m.

Tickets for the event will be $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 4 through 12 and free for children ages 3 and younger.

For the Three River College students and employees they will have to pay $5 for tickets after showing their TRC ID.

The gates for the rodeo will be open an hour before the event starts.

According to Three Rivers College the event is National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association-sanctioned and will feature top competitors from 15 college rodeo teams in the Association’s Ozark Region.

They said over 15 colleges would be participating in the event.

They also said the the college teams would be competing for top honors, regional ranking and points to qualify for the College National Final Rodeo in June of 2022.

“We are thrilled to bring college rodeo to Sikeston again this year,” said Chad Phipps, coach of the Three Rivers Rodeo Team. “Sikeston has a lot of rodeo fans, and we are excited to work with the Jaycees to host yet another fun and exciting rodeo event in the area. This rodeo will allow our students to show off their skills at home, while bringing in other competitors from around the country.”

Bull riding, bareback bronc riding, barrel racing, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, goat tying and various roping competitions will also be included at the rodeo.

Montgomery Bank will be sponsoring free calf scramble at each performance for children ages 5 through 12.

GoSEMO Fiber will be sponsoring Phillips Exotic Petting Zoo on Saturday, October 16 from 2 to 6 p.m. for boys and girls.

Three Rivers Colleges states that Cowboy Kenny Steel Rodeo will be in attendance of the rodeo to be a part of the dirt bike show on Friday and Saturday.

The said the special act will feature 11 time X game champions that are the most successful dirt bike riders in freestyle Motocross.

They also said Cowboy Kenny will be perform right after the rodeo.

“The rodeo will pull in around 300 competitors in addition to their coaches, families, and spectators of the sport,” said Phipps.

There will be a Slack competition after the rodeo on October 14 and on October 15 at 9 a.m.

The Slack Competition will be free.

Food and refreshments will be available to purchase at the event.

Championship College Rodeo tickets will be available for purchase starting September 8 at the Poplar Bluff Area Chamber of Commerce, Sikeston Regional Chamber of Commerce and Three Rivers College’s Office of Student Accounts in Poplar Bluff.

On October 14 through 16, tickets also will be available beginning on Thursday and Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo grounds.

Located at 1308 N. Ingram Road in Sikeston.

For more information about college and workforce programs and upcoming events, visit trcc.edu.

For more information on the Championship College Rodeo and on sponsorship opportunities please contact Chad Phipps at 573-840-9698 or email him at cphipps@trcc.edu.

Members of the media should contact the Three Rivers College Communications Department 573-840-9660

Communications office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

