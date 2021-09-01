Southern Ill. university will have community vaccination teams

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The state of Illinois announces that they will be stationing at team of community vaccinators to Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

This position is to help SIU Carbondale education system to meet the vaccine mandate for the higher education.

According to the state of Illinois they are reaching out to community colleges and higher education institutions to make the same vaccination program available on their campuses.

“Vaccination remains the most important tool we have to keep people safe and out of the hospital, and I’m committed to making the free COVID-19 vaccine as accessible as possible,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “My administration is working with the entire Illinois higher education landscape to ensure they have the tools they need to support a healthy campus. I want to thank SIU-C for their leadership in supporting the Carbondale community and bringing this pandemic to an end.”

The rapid response vaccination team deployment will start on Thursday, September 2.

“We greatly appreciate Gov. Pritzker’s leadership during these tough times and are grateful for the support from the governor’s office and Illinois Department of Public Health,” said SIU Carbondale Chancellor Austin Lane. “Vaccinations are proven to be the best strategy for individuals to protect themselves and others. We have strongly promoted them since March and welcome the opportunity to set up a clinic to help our faculty, staff and students comply with the governor’s vaccination mandate.”

The State of Illinois says the vaccination clinics will be at the SIU student center and will offer single doses of the Jonson& Johnson vaccine and two doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine which is now called Comirnaty.

They said no appointments will be required for the vaccination on these days:

Thursday, September 2, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, September 3, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, September 7, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, September 8, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, September 9, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, September 10, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

They said workers and students in applicable settings must receive the first dose of a two-dose vaccination series or a single-dose vaccination by September 5, 2021.

They also said second doses of the vaccine must be received by 30 days after the first dose.

Workers who are not fully vaccinated or who opt out for medical or religious reasons must follow a routine testing schedule to detect cases early and prevent further spread.

Testing will be required a minimum of once per week in schools and healthcare facilities.

The frequency of testing may be required to increase in the event of positive cases.

Healthcare, school workers and higher education personnel and students attending in-person classes who do not provide proof of vaccination will be prevented from entering healthcare and educational facilities unless they follow the required testing protocol.

All Illinois residents over the age of 12 are eligible to receive the Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine at no cost and proof of immigration status is not required to receive the vaccine.

To find a vaccination center near you go to the website.

