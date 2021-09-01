Upcoming COVID-19 testing events in southeast Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announces on Wednesday, September 1, that the southeast area will be presenting COVID-19 testing.

According to Mo. DHSS, the COVID-19 testing will take place for 10 days.

On Tuesday, September 7, 14, 21 and 28 testing will be from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. located at Whiteley Park Parking Lot, Highways 53 and 142 Poplar Bluff, Mo., 63901.

On Wednesday, September 8, testing will be from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. located at New Madrid Public Safety Center Parking Lot at 342 US Hwy 61 New Madrid, Mo.,63869.

Also on Wednesday, September 8, testing will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. located at Carter County Health Center Drive-Thru Testing Facility at 1611 Health Center Road Van Buren, Mo., 63965.

On Friday, September 3, 17 and 24, testing will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. located at Carter County Health Center Drive-Thru Testing Facility at 1611 Health Center Road Van Buren, Mo., 63965.

On Sunday, September 5 and 19, testing will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. located at Osage Centre, West Parking Lot, at 1625 N Kingshighway St Cape Girardeau, Mo., 63701.

