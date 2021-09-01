Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Upcoming COVID-19 testing events in southeast Mo.

In the southeast Missouri area COIVD-19 testing will be taking place starting on Friday,...
In the southeast Missouri area COIVD-19 testing will be taking place starting on Friday, September 3.(WAFB)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announces on Wednesday, September 1, that the southeast area will be presenting COVID-19 testing.

According to Mo. DHSS, the COVID-19 testing will take place for 10 days.

On Tuesday, September 7, 14, 21 and 28 testing will be from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. located at Whiteley Park Parking Lot, Highways 53 and 142 Poplar Bluff, Mo., 63901.

On Wednesday, September 8, testing will be from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. located at New Madrid Public Safety Center Parking Lot at 342 US Hwy 61 New Madrid, Mo.,63869.

Also on Wednesday, September 8, testing will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. located at Carter County Health Center Drive-Thru Testing Facility at 1611 Health Center Road Van Buren, Mo., 63965.

On Friday, September 3, 17 and 24, testing will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. located at Carter County Health Center Drive-Thru Testing Facility at 1611 Health Center Road Van Buren, Mo., 63965.

On Sunday, September 5 and 19, testing will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. located at Osage Centre, West Parking Lot, at 1625 N Kingshighway St Cape Girardeau, Mo., 63701.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cape Girardeau Public School District school board voted to issue a mask mandate.
Cape Girardeau school board issues mask mandate
Law enforcement leaders joined together to sound the alarm on the local impact of the Second...
Southeast Mo. law enforcement leaders say Second Amendment Preservation Act misses the mark
Williamson County deputies say the body was found in a private pond near the 8000 block of Old...
Williamson Co. deputies investigating after body found
According to Illinois State Police, a car was stopped in the middle of the road and a SEMI...
2 injured in 2-vehicle crash on I-57 near Benton exit
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Man drowns after jumping off a cliff at Lake of the Ozarks

Latest News

The Perry County Health Department will hold a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on...
30 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.; walk-in vaccination clinic Wednesday
Students at Hamilton County Community Unit School District #10 will be learning remotely until...
Hamilton County Schools pause in-person learning due to spike in COVID-19 cases
After holding a meeting the Cape School board decided to issue a mask mandate.
Cape school board meeting
The focus of the Poplar Bluff event was to put an end to the stigma by starting a conversation...
Drug overdose awareness event held in Poplar Bluff