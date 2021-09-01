Heartland Votes
Smooth Jazz on the River Festival coming to Cairo, Ill.

By Mike Mohundro
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - A Jazz Festival is coming to the Heartland this weekend.

It’s called the 2nd Annual Smooth Jazz on the River Festival and it kicks off on Friday at the Fort Defiance Park in Cairo.

The Harold S. Jones Fine Arts Center is presenting the event which will feature several artists this Labor Day weekend.

“A lot of people enjoy listening to smooth jazz,” Harold Jones said. “They enjoy listening to songs that they know, played in a jazzy way.”

Jones said he wanted to introduce this type music to people in the three-state region.

“It will generate interest,” Jones said. “Sometimes, when you don’t have a great industrial base, it’s easier to generate interest in people if you have a cultural base. Just like Field of Dreams; if you build it, they will come.”

Artists include Patrick Yandall, JLJ Quartet, New Arts Jazztet, Julia Watkins, Bootheel Divas and more.

The event is free for the general public. For VIP tent tickets, call 618-306-5785.

The event starts at 6 p.m. on Friday, September 3 and continues on Saturday, September 4 at 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

