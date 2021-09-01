Heartland Votes
SIH gives update on COVID-19 patients

One of the largest health care providers in southern Illinois continues seeing a record number...
One of the largest health care providers in southern Illinois continues seeing a record number of COVID-19 cases.(Colin Baillie)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - One of the largest health care providers in southern Illinois continues seeing a record number of COVID-19 cases.

In a media briefing on Wednesday afternoon, September 1, officials with Southern Illinois Healthcare said they have 70 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 22 were on ventilators.

They also noted that most of the patients are younger.

”The delta variant is really hitting our younger population,” said Jennifer Harre, SIH chief nursing office. “We have ICU patients right now that are as young as 28 years old and all of critical care patients are ventilated, so again 20, 30, 40 year olds is where we’re seeing a difference. And the other difference we’re seeing, they’re on the ventilator for weeks.”

SIH also said 64 percent of the medical staff have taken the vaccine.

All SIH employees are required to be fully vaccinated by November 8.

The human resource manager said they’ve had some employees ask for exemptions.

Others are leaving, including 10 employees who resigned on Wednesday.

