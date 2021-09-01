Heartland Votes
Advertisement

SEMO Electric Cooperative heading to Louisiana to help restore power

The SEMO Electric Cooperative is sending six men, five trucks. and two pieces of tractor...
The SEMO Electric Cooperative is sending six men, five trucks. and two pieces of tractor equipment to Louisiana to help with Hurricane Ida relief efforts.(BreannaHarris/kfvs)
By Breanna Harris
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The cleanup from hurricane Ida is underway and thousands of relief workers are heading to Louisiana, including a handful of electric lineman from the Heartland.

“We’re sending six men, five trucks and two pieces of tractor equipment.”

Marty Vineyard, senior operations manager for SEMO electric cooperative, said their staff members will help restore power in Louisiana.

“They like to restore the power and help the people as much as anybody. Actually, that’s what we do, I mean, we build power lines day to day new services to homes and businesses but helping people in hard times gives everyone a great deal of pleasure, a great deal of pride,” said Vineyard.

SEMO Electric CEO Sean Vanslyke said the men will help another power co-op that services the Baton Rouge area.

“They serve 112,000 meters down there, so that’s hundreds of thousands of people that they actually take care of and serve,” Vanslyke said.

He said employees are expecting to stay in Louisiana for 10 days.

“We think they’re going to be in a hotel, but sometimes we end up in what’s called a tent city, meaning that they’re in a large tent with a lot of people or they might be in a church,” said Vanslyke.

He said Missouri’s electric cooperatives have a long history of lending a hand to other co-ops.

“It’s really important for folks to know that the cooperative family is a special family, and we pull together like this all the time. And people in southeast Missouri will remember the 2009 ice storm, we had thousands of people come and help us and this is our way to help repay that and, in some ways, pay it forward,” said Vanslyke.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cape Girardeau Public School District school board voted to issue a mask mandate.
Cape Girardeau school board issues mask mandate
Law enforcement leaders joined together to sound the alarm on the local impact of the Second...
Southeast Mo. law enforcement leaders say Second Amendment Preservation Act misses the mark
Williamson County deputies say the body was found in a private pond near the 8000 block of Old...
Williamson Co. deputies investigating after body found
According to Illinois State Police, a car was stopped in the middle of the road and a SEMI...
2 injured in 2-vehicle crash on I-57 near Benton exit
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Man drowns after jumping off a cliff at Lake of the Ozarks

Latest News

A multi-state human trafficking sting in Kentucky on Thursday, August 26 resulted in 46 arrests...
46 arrested, 21 victims rescued in Ky. human trafficking sting
Ameren Illinois is sending crews to Louisiana to help with hurricane relief efforts.
Ill. Ameren crews headed to Louisiana for relief effort
Robert Garrett Barrett, 18, was arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse material.
Paducah man accused of child sexual exploitation
Hurricane Ida left all of New Orleans and hundreds of thousands of other residents in Louisiana...
Heartland crews heading to Louisiana to help restore power after Hurricane Ida