SEMO Electric Cooperative heading to Louisiana to help restore power

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The cleanup from hurricane Ida is underway and thousands of relief workers are heading to Louisiana, including a handful of electric lineman from the Heartland.

“We’re sending six men, five trucks and two pieces of tractor equipment.”

Marty Vineyard, senior operations manager for SEMO electric cooperative, said their staff members will help restore power in Louisiana.

“They like to restore the power and help the people as much as anybody. Actually, that’s what we do, I mean, we build power lines day to day new services to homes and businesses but helping people in hard times gives everyone a great deal of pleasure, a great deal of pride,” said Vineyard.

SEMO Electric CEO Sean Vanslyke said the men will help another power co-op that services the Baton Rouge area.

“They serve 112,000 meters down there, so that’s hundreds of thousands of people that they actually take care of and serve,” Vanslyke said.

He said employees are expecting to stay in Louisiana for 10 days.

“We think they’re going to be in a hotel, but sometimes we end up in what’s called a tent city, meaning that they’re in a large tent with a lot of people or they might be in a church,” said Vanslyke.

He said Missouri’s electric cooperatives have a long history of lending a hand to other co-ops.

“It’s really important for folks to know that the cooperative family is a special family, and we pull together like this all the time. And people in southeast Missouri will remember the 2009 ice storm, we had thousands of people come and help us and this is our way to help repay that and, in some ways, pay it forward,” said Vanslyke.

