Paducah’s City Block Project moving forward, groundbreaking scheduled

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Paducah says its City Block Project is moving forward and a groundbreaking project was scheduled.

The plan is to revitalize the block of downtown Paducah bounded by Second Street, Broadway, Water Street and Jefferson.

The final design project, which was reviewed by the Paducah Main Street Design Committee, includes the following features:

Expanded public gathering locations at 2nd and Broadway and Water Street

New linear public promenades and green space along both Second and Water streets

More than 160 public parking spaces

An 81-room boutique hotel along Jefferson with a restaurant and roof-top bar

A mixed-use building on Broadway with storefronts on the main level and upper-story living

“Over the past few months, there has been significant progress in moving the City Block project forward,” said Mayor George Bray in a news release. “I have done exhaustive research on this and other development projects since my election, and I believe this to be a transformative project that will lead to further development. The project checks many boxes for downtown by providing new green spaces and promenades, commercial development, new housing, a public town square, and a significant amount of public parking.”

Recently, the city said Weyland Ventures requested to use a clause in the agreement to extend the date for the closing and property transfer for the first tract of the development, and the City granted the extension request.

According to the city, Weyland is buying the property for the boutique hotel from them.

In the development agreement between the City and Weyland, there is a procedure to extend the property transfer by 180 days in the case of extraordinary circumstances.

This extension moves the groundbreaking for the project to early next year.

