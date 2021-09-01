Paducah man accused of child sexual exploitation

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of having and sharing material portraying child sexual exploitation.

The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Robert Barrett, 18, on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

He was arrested as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

Barrett is currently charged with three counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and one count of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

The investigation began after investigators say they found the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

A search warrant was executed at a home in Paducah on August 31.

Investigators say equipment used in the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Barrett is currently in the McCracken County Detention Center.

