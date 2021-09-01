McCracken Co. Jail maintenance impacted by COIVD-19

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Jail announces on Wednesday, September 1, that COVID-19 has heavily impacted their facility maintenance.

According to the McCracken Co. jail they have been getting delays in getting their parts for crucial repairs.

They said since their jail is 30-year-old and a maintenance project is in progress.

They also said their facility food flaps that are used to serve food are ruin and need to be replaced badly.

With the food flags not properly working that causes a security issue for the officers.

The contractors told the McCracken Co. jail that it would take 6 to 8 weeks to get the parts to repair the food flap.

That time has now passed and the project is still not complete so David Knight says he secured the flap with a steel plate.

According to David Knight after his install that has helped and closed the security gap that is no longer an issue.

He says that keeping his staff safe is important and he will continue to make sure all measures are taken to ensure all security is maintained.

