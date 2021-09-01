Heartland Votes
Man stops in Cape Girardeau to promote book about his Mississippi River adventure

Erich Mische traversed the length of the river in 2020.
Erich Mische traversed the length of the river in 2020.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Minnesota man stopped in the Heartland to promote a book about his adventure on the Mississippi River.

The 1,700-mile journey over 10 states took him two months to complete.

In his book, “Hope on the River,” Mische wrote about the challenges he faced including waves, wakes and flying carp.

”I wanted people to kind of have the opportunity to travel with me down the river like I did last year, 100 percent of the sales of the book go back to spear key which is the nonprofit that I lead and was the reason for taking the trip to begin with,” Mische said.

100 percent of the profits from “Hope on the River” go towards that foundation, which helps families facing a medical crisis avoid a financial crisis.

The book is available on Amazon.

You can read more about his journey here.

