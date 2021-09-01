Heartland Votes
Hamilton County Schools pause in-person learning due to spike in COVID-19 cases

Students at Hamilton County Community Unit School District #10 will be learning remotely until...
Students at Hamilton County Community Unit School District #10 will be learning remotely until after the Labor Day holiday weekend.(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Students at Hamilton County Community Unit School District (CUSD) #10 will be learning remotely until after the Labor Day holiday weekend.

According to school leaders, the pause for in-person learning is due to a spike in COVID-19 cases and quarantined students and staff.

As of Tuesday, August 31, the district reports 22 students and three staff members have COVID-19 and 188 students and nine staff members are quarantined.

School leaders said the adaptive pause is in the best health interest of students and staff.

Students will attend in-person for a half-day session on Wednesday, September 1.

On Tuesday and Friday, students will learn remotely.

All extracurricular activities will also pause during this time frame.

Starting on Wednesday, all high school sporting events will be canceled. This includes football, volleyball, cross country and golf.

In-person learning and school activities will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 7, following the Labor Day holiday break.

