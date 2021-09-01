Heartland Votes
Gov. Beshear to hold Team Kentucky update Thurs.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 4,941 new cases of the virus and 12 additional deaths on Wednesday.(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will hold a Team Kentucky update on Thursday, September 2.

He will discuss economic development, infrastructure improvements and COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 4,941 new cases of the virus and 12 additional deaths on Wednesday.

The positivity rate was 13.35 percent.

KDPH reported 2,267 COVID-19 patients in the hospital in the state. Of those, 644 were in the ICU and 410 were on ventilators.

