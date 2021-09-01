Gov. Beshear to hold Team Kentucky update Thurs.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will hold a Team Kentucky update on Thursday, September 2.

He will discuss economic development, infrastructure improvements and COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 4,941 new cases of the virus and 12 additional deaths on Wednesday.

The positivity rate was 13.35 percent.

KDPH reported 2,267 COVID-19 patients in the hospital in the state. Of those, 644 were in the ICU and 410 were on ventilators.

