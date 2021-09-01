Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reported 123 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 123 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, September 1.
A summary of the cases includes:
Williamson County
- New cases - 75
- Total cases - 10,336
- Total deaths - 136
- Total recoveries - 8,369
Franklin County
- New cases - 48
- Total cases - 6,207
- Total deaths - 78
- Total recoveries - 5,050
