Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reported 123 new cases of COVID-19

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 123 new cases of COVID-19 on...
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 123 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, September 1.(CDC via CNN Newsource, file)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 123 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, September 1.

A summary of the cases includes:

Williamson County

  • New cases - 75
  • Total cases - 10,336
  • Total deaths - 136
  • Total recoveries - 8,369

Franklin County

  • New cases - 48
  • Total cases - 6,207
  • Total deaths - 78
  • Total recoveries - 5,050

