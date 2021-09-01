Former Alexander Co. building commission board member accused of stealing money

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - An East Cape village trustee is accused of stealing money from the county.

According to court documents, Jason A. Tubbs was arrested and charged with a Class 1 felony of theft of government property in Alexander County.

According to East Cape Mayor Randy Morgan, Tubbs was arrested at an East Cape City Council meeting in August and escorted out by two deputies.

Court documents show that from around August 1, 2018 through March 1, 2020, Tubbs took money totaling between $10,000 and $100,000 from the Alexander County Public Building Commission.

In early March 2020, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office was notified by one of the Alexander County commissioners regarding suspicious activity with the members of the building commission for the Alexander County Courthouse. They were told the members not being compliant with the current audit.

According to court documents, over the next couple weeks, the bank account was frozen and members were called in and removed from the board.

On August 5, 2020, State’s Attorney Zach Gowin gave the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office a folder from Southern Bank with copies of returned checks from the building commissioners for the past year.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the investigation was placed on hold. It was reopened on July 29, 2021.

According to court documents, all the checks in question had the signatures of Jason Tubbs and another person on them.

Investigators say a lot of the checks were written to places and people that didn’t seem to be for the Alexander County Courthouse.

The reports stated that bank statements show returned checks and electronic debits to places such as Dish Network, Verizon Wireless, Walmart, Patriot Fireworks, Food Giant, Subway and more.

According to court documents, there were also cash withdraws by Tubbs or checks written to him and another person for reimbursement.

Investigators say all the money missing or in question totaled $62,736.87.

Jason Tubbs is still a village trustee in East Cape at this time, according to Mayor Morgan.

Tubbs’ next court date is on September 7 at 10 a.m. in front of Judge Farris in Alexander County.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.