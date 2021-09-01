First Alert: Clouds move out for beautiful day in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Skies will be partly cloudy this morning, but that will change throughout the rest of the day.

Wake-up temperatures are in the upper 60s, with a few low 70s.

An isolated shower this morning is also possible.

Clouds will continue to decrease this afternoon as cooler and drier air moves in from the north.

There could be a few strong wind gusts at times between 15-20 mph, but it will be a beautiful day.

Dew points will be dropping, so humidity will be decreasing later in the day.

Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Overnight, temps will drop into the mid to upper 50s.

Very comfortable weather sticks around for the rest of the week.

A few showers and storms are possible early Friday morning.

A week front moving through the Heartland by the weekend could bring rain into early Saturday.

Slightly humid conditions will return as well, but most of Labor Day weekend will remain nice for outdoor plans.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.