Cooler & Comfortable The Next Few Days

An isolated shower is possible during the early morning hours. Most area will wake up with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 60s with a few low 70s. Decreasing cloud cover today as cooler and drier air moves in from the north. There could be a few stronger wind gusts at times between 15-20mph. Otherwise it will feel fantastic later in the day as dew points will be dropping. Highs in the low to mid 80s with temperatures tonight reaching the mid/upper 50s!

Very comfortable weather heading into the end of the week. A few showers/storms expected into early Friday morning. We will be watching a weak front moving through by the weekend that could bring rain into early Saturday. Slightly humidity will return as well, but most of Labor Day weekend will remain nice for outdoor plans.

-Lisa

