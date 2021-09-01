Heartland Votes
Cooler air is moving into the area!!!

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Showers will push south through the southern half of the Heartland early this afternoon, then drier air will work into the Heartland. That will allow for more and more sunshine through the late afternoon and evening hours. Many of our northern counties will already feel that nicer air mass this evening. All of us will feel it early Thursday. Lows tonight will dip into the mid to upper 50s across most of the area tonight. That will make for a fantastic start to your Thursday. Even with lots of sunshine, our highs Thursday afternoon will feel great in the lower to mid 80s. Rain and thunderstorms chances have increased for your Saturday, but most of Sunday and Monday look dry and comfortable.

