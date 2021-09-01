Cape Splash host annual Doggie Swim Day
Published: Aug. 31, 2021
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Splash is once again having a pool day for the dogs.
The city’s Parks & Rec Department announced its Annual Doggie Swim Day will take place on Saturday, September 25.
The day will be divided into weight classes with a $10 entry fee.
There is also a private session limited to 20 dogs for $20.
You can register for that by calling the Osage Centre.
