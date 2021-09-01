Heartland Votes
Cape Splash host annual Doggie Swim Day

By Miya Andrews
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Splash is once again having a pool day for the dogs.

The city’s Parks & Rec Department announced its Annual Doggie Swim Day will take place on Saturday, September 25.

The day will be divided into weight classes with a $10 entry fee.

There is also a private session limited to 20 dogs for $20.

You can register for that by calling the Osage Centre.

