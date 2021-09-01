Heartland Votes
B-2 bomber to fly over ‘War for the Wheel’ game at Houck Field

A B-2 bomber will fly over Houck Field on Thursday, September 2 before the "War for the Wheel"...
A B-2 bomber will fly over Houck Field on Thursday, September 2 before the "War for the Wheel" game between SEMO and SIU.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A B-2 bomber will fly over the SEMO and SIU game on Thursday, September 2.

The U.S. Air Force will perform the fly-over during the opening ceremonies of the game before the 6:30 p.m. kick-off. They’re flying out of Whiteman Air Force Base.

The SEMO Marching Band will be performing the National Anthem.

Southeast Missouri State University opens its 2021 season when it will host longtime rival Southern Illinois University in a “Black Out” game at Houck Field.

Fans are encouraged to wear black to support the Redhawks.

This game is also the “War for the Wheel.” It’s the 89th meeting between SEMO and SIU in a series that dates back to 1909 when the teams crossed the Mississippi River by boat to play.

The wheel currently resides in Carbondale after the Salukis won on a last second field goal last season.

SEMO leads the all-time series by a count of 42-38-8.

