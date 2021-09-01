Ameren Ill. crews heading to Louisiana to help restore power

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - More help is on the way down to Louisiana to help restore power.

Ameren Illinois crews met on Wednesday afternoon, September 1 to convoy to Baton Rouge, Louisiana after Hurricane Ida knocked out power for thousands.

“It’s very humbling to know that our co-workers going down there and impact they’re having on the community and customers in the area,” said Craig Gilson, senior director of operations for Ameren Illinois.

Ameren Illinois crews gathered outside Rent One Ballpark in Marion.

Gilson said safety is their workers’ top priority when helping restore power.

“It’s an area we are not familiar with. There’s probably conditions with some of the individuals have never been exposed to before so safety is absolutely the number one priority,” he said.

Ameren workers volunteered two weeks of their time to help restore power.

“Our co-workers take a lot of pride in storm restoration and serving a customers, so there’s a lot of interest in going,” said Gilson.

Nearly 300 Ameren employees will report down to Baton Rouge.

“We’ll go in a cement what resources we can provide, then it’s the host utility that is requesting them they will accept us and tell us how many they need and where to report when they want us there,” he said.

Gilson wanted to reiterate the following to those affected by the Hurricane damage.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the residents down in that area and with all those that are helping with storm restoration. Safe travels and safe and quick restoration,” he said.

The Ameren crews are expected to arrive in Baton Rouge on Thursday evening.

