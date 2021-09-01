46 arrested, 21 victims rescued in Ky. human trafficking sting

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - A multi-state human trafficking sting in Kentucky on Thursday, August 26 resulted in 46 arrests and 21 victims, including two minors, rescued.

According to Governor Andy Beshear’s office, four trafficking operations were carried out simultaneously in McCracken County, Bowling Green, Elizabethtown and northern Kentucky.

The 12-state sting, Operation United Front, was led by the Missouri Highway Patrol and the Missouri Attorney General’s Office.

The operation took place simultaneously Thursday into early Friday morning, Aug. 27.

It’s believed to the first multistate anti-human trafficking operation of its kind.

Kentucky State Police organized and led the commonwealth’s effort.

The Kentucky Office of Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations and Human Trafficking Investigation Unit led the operation in McCracken County and supported operations in Warren County.

“Operation United Front was a success because of the hard work and dedication of all law enforcement professionals working together,” said KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. “This sends a message to human traffickers across the country that their actions will not be tolerated.”

Overall, Operation United Front resulted in a total of 102 arrests and 59 victims and sex workers rescued.

“The unique part of Operation United Front is that we utilized a victim-centered approach,” says Detective Rugina Lunce, KSP Human Trafficking Task Force Coordinator. “All agencies involved worked together to provide victims with the help they need to become survivors with a chance for a fresh start.”

The following is a state-by-state breakdown of arrests and victims rescued:

Missouri: Two arrests, four victims rescued

Illinois: Three arrests, one victim rescued

Iowa: Three arrests, 10 victims rescued

Kentucky: 46 arrests, 21 victims rescued (including two minor victims)

Minnesota: Three arrests, eight victims rescued

Nebraska: Seven arrests

North Dakota: Three arrests, six victims rescued

Oklahoma: 13 arrests, one victim rescued

Tennessee: Six arrests, two victims rescued

Texas: Two arrests, four victims rescued

Wisconsin: Five arrests

South Dakota: nine arrests made during a weeklong operation during the Sturgis Biker Rally

A list of those arrested in Kentucky can be found here.

In addition to KSP, the following law enforcement agencies in the Heartland took part in the sting: Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, McCracken County Sheriff’s Office and Paducah Police Department.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.