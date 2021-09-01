30 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.; walk-in vaccination clinic Wednesday
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 30 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, September 1.
The newly reported cases are:
- 0-12 years - 4
- 13-17 years- 2
- 18-64 years - 23
- 65 and up - 1
A summary of the cases in the county includes:
- Active cases - 201
- Released from isolation - 3,759
- Deaths - 68
The health department will hold a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday.
The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
