Heartland Votes
Advertisement

30 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.; walk-in vaccination clinic Wednesday

The Perry County Health Department will hold a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on...
The Perry County Health Department will hold a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, September 1.(WRDW)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 30 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, September 1.

The newly reported cases are:

  • 0-12 years - 4
  • 13-17 years- 2
  • 18-64 years - 23
  • 65 and up - 1

A summary of the cases in the county includes:

  • Active cases - 201
  • Released from isolation - 3,759
  • Deaths - 68

The health department will hold a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cape Girardeau Public School District school board voted to issue a mask mandate.
Cape Girardeau school board issues mask mandate
Law enforcement leaders joined together to sound the alarm on the local impact of the Second...
Southeast Mo. law enforcement leaders say Second Amendment Preservation Act misses the mark
Williamson County deputies say the body was found in a private pond near the 8000 block of Old...
Williamson Co. deputies investigating after body found
According to Illinois State Police, a car was stopped in the middle of the road and a SEMI...
2 injured in 2-vehicle crash on I-57 near Benton exit
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Man drowns after jumping off a cliff at Lake of the Ozarks

Latest News

Hospitals in some southern states are being hit hard by coronavirus patients, taxing the system.
COVID-19: Where the US stands in the fight against the delta variant
Students at Hamilton County Community Unit School District #10 will be learning remotely until...
Hamilton County Schools pause in-person learning due to spike in COVID-19 cases
The FDA has not given authorization to the COVID-19 booster shot plan, as it continues to...
FDA reportedly frustrated over White House booster shot promise
The Cape Girardeau Public School District school board voted to issue a mask mandate.
Cape Girardeau school board issues mask mandate