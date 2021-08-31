Williamson Co. deputies investigating after body found

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in a private pond in Marion early on Sunday morning.

Deputies say the body was found in a private pond near the 8000 block of Old Route 13 in Marion, Illinois.

The person’s name is being withheld pending positive identification.

They say they believe the person attended a party at that location around 10:30 p.m. until an unknown time.

Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick is asking anyone who attended the party and may have information regarding the incident to call the sheriff’s office at 618-997-6541 or Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-414-TIPS.

The incident is being investigated by the sheriff’s office, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services and the Williamson County Coroner’s Office.

