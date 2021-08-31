Heartland Votes
Southern 7 head start reports two locations are temporarily closed

Southern Seven Head Start will resume classes on Monday, September 13.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:02 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven head start reports on Monday, August 30, that two southern seven head starts are temporarily closed due to confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The two Southern seven head starts that had positive cases are Mounds and Metropolis Head Start Early Learning Centers.

According to Southern Seven Head start classes will resume back on Monday, September 13.

They said families have been notified and more information will be shared with families as it becomes available.

They also said that the decision for temporary closure of the classrooms occurred after consultation with Southern Seven Health Department during its investigation of the case.

The closure is a precautionary measure to provide time for cleaning and disinfecting of the classrooms

Anyone with questions regarding possible exposure can call S7HD at 618-634-2297.

For more information, visit the website.

