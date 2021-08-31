Southeast Mo. State University holds part-time job expo

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri State University Career Services welcomed students back to campus with a part-time job expo.

Students on campus talked to more than 20 employers from the area about job opportunities.

Southeast’s Career Services Director Dan Presson said this was a great opportunity for students to connect with the community, to make extra money and for the community to connect with the students and help fill local jobs.

“Every year we get a whole new fresh influx of brand new potential part-time employees and interns,” said Dan Presson, director of Southeast Missouri State University Career Services. “So we’re very lucky that we have this wave of potential part-time employees that arrives in our community in August and it can really help out some of our employers that are struggling to find the part time help that they need.”

We talked to the Buckle area manager Charlie Wartel who said they are looking to fill up some spots for the upcoming holiday season.

“Usually for the holiday season we are picking up five to 10 people depending on what time of year,” Wartel said. “Right now, we are looking for part-time internships for next semester.”

We talked to students who are looking for a part-time jobs to help get some money and skills while they are in school.

“It teaches you responsibility, as well, and gives you something like scheduling, timing and being punctual,” Chris Dagner said.

If you missed this expo or are an employer looking for employees, there is another opportunity on Tuesday, September 7 at the University Center lobby.

