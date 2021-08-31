SEMO Food Bank tee off against hunger in golf classic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri Food Bank put on their 10th Annual Golf Classic at the Dalhousie Golf Club on Monday.

30 teams, consisting of 120 individuals, along with 15 volunteers, took on the course and helped reduce hunger in southeast Missouri at the same time.

“It takes a lot of support to pull an event like this off and showing this much support from the community is a great thing and it helps raise awareness for our mission,” said Joey Keys, SEMO Food Bank CEO.

SEMO Food Bank offers nutritional assistance and education to southeast Missouri.

Money raised from this event goes towards one in six families and one in five children that don’t have the resources to acquire enough healthy food.

“All proceeds for this tournament go to helping people facing hunger, our various programs, and helps get food on people’s plates,” said Keys.

“You know a lot of us are really blessed with some things in life and then others aren’t as fortunate, so this is a great cause to help raise money for people that are not as well off and not in great shape as some of the rest of us are,” said Andy Robert.

SEMO Food Bank serves about 70,000 people each month through 142 food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters.

