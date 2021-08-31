Heartland Votes
Advertisement

SEMO Food Bank tee off against hunger in golf classic

By Mike Mohundro
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri Food Bank put on their 10th Annual Golf Classic at the Dalhousie Golf Club on Monday.

30 teams, consisting of 120 individuals, along with 15 volunteers, took on the course and helped reduce hunger in southeast Missouri at the same time.

“It takes a lot of support to pull an event like this off and showing this much support from the community is a great thing and it helps raise awareness for our mission,” said Joey Keys, SEMO Food Bank CEO.

SEMO Food Bank offers nutritional assistance and education to southeast Missouri.

Money raised from this event goes towards one in six families and one in five children that don’t have the resources to acquire enough healthy food.

“All proceeds for this tournament go to helping people facing hunger, our various programs, and helps get food on people’s plates,” said Keys.

“You know a lot of us are really blessed with some things in life and then others aren’t as fortunate, so this is a great cause to help raise money for people that are not as well off and not in great shape as some of the rest of us are,” said Andy Robert.

SEMO Food Bank serves about 70,000 people each month through 142 food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search is over for a 20-year-old woman reported missing in Williamson County on Saturday,...
Woman reported missing in Hurst found safe
Big Boy No. 4014 was delivered to Union Pacific in December 1941. The locomotive was retired in...
Steam locomotive rolls through the Heartland
Army worm invasion causing lawn and crop damage across Tri-State
Army worm invasion causing lawn and crop damage across Tri-State
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Northbound traffic on I-57 near the West Frankfort exit was backed up at least one mile for 2.5...
3 injured, including baby, in one of two crashes on I-57 near West Frankfort exits

Latest News

On Monday, August 30, the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 178 new...
Franklin-Williamson Bi- County Health dept. reports 178 new cases of COVID-19
American Red Cross is serving Louisiana residents
How you can help hurricane victims through the Red Cross
On Monday, August 30, the annual SEMO food bank golf classic was held.
Annual SEMO food bank golf classic
People released balloons at an overdose awareness event in Cape Girardeau in 2020.
Organizations to take part in International Overdose Awareness Day event