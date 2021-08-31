Heartland Votes
Scattered storms possible for some areas this PM

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
A few scattered storms may sneak into our northwestern counties through the evening hours. There is a small chance they could be strong to severe. They will continue to weaken as we move deeper into the evening and overnight hours. Drier air will move into the Heartland through the day on Wednesday. There is a small chance of a few showers, but as clouds clear through the afternoon drier and drier air will filter into the area. This will make for a very pleasant afternoon on Wednesday, and a really nice night Wednesday night. Lows by Thursday morning will slip into the 50s in many places. The holiday weekend looks mainly dry and seasonable in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

