Saint Francis Healthcare System gives update on COVID-19 patients

The Saint Francis Healthcare System gave an update on COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday,...
The Saint Francis Healthcare System gave an update on COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday, August 30. (Source: KFVS)(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Saint Francis Healthcare System gave an update on COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday, August 30.

As of Monday, there were 41 total COVID-19 patients hospitalized with Saint Francis. Of those, 38 were unvaccinated, two were partially vaccinated and one was vaccinated.

There were 27 total patients in the COVID Care Unit, 15 were floor status and 12 were ICU status.

The health care system also reported 14 total COVID-19 patients on ventilators. Of those, 11 are unvaccinated, two are partially vaccinated and one is vaccinated.

