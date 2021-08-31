Heartland Votes
Returning to in-person learning and teaching

By Isabelle Hanson
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some students and teachers are back in the classroom after learning and teaching virtually last school year.

“Its actually been a huge adjustment,” said Tara Bova, a second grade teacher at Blanchard Elementary. “Virtual routine is completely different than in-person routine. Just coming into the bright lights, the fluorescent lights, all the little people. They haven’t been around so many little people. It just can be overstimulating for them.”

Bova taught third grade virtually last school year.

“Exciting but pretty scary just cause I haven’t actually been in an actual classroom for over a year,” said Bullock.

Nora’s also looking forward to parts of in-person learning.

“Making new friends and learning more stuff,” said Bullock.

To help with the transition, Bova suggests staying in touch with the student’s teacher.

“Keep in contact with that teacher to see how their student is doing and to see if there are any gaps from last year to this year, I think that will be huge,” said Bova.

She also recommends asking questions every day to make sure your child’s okay.

“This is a whole new atmosphere that they haven’t been used to in the past year. So checking in with how they’re feeling, how they’re doing, see how their day was, and just little check ins like that I think are huge,” said Bova.

Regardless of if a student learned virtually or in-person last year, Bova said making connections is key right now.

“Coming back and making ourself a little family here in the classroom, I think is so vital. And not in my classroom, the whole entire school community. This is your safe place. You belong here, and we want you here and Everyone just needs just a little more love and a little more connection right now,” said Bova.

