Rend Lake will remain closed for Invasion Species Eradication

SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) - Rend Lake announces on on Tuesday, August 31, that some public use areas will remain closed for the safety of their visitors.

According to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Rend Lake had Phragmites Australis that became difficult along roadways, ditches and wetland areas.

Phragmites Australis is known as Common Reed and it interferes with wetland grass and becomes aggressive and outcompetes native plants and displaces native animals.

Rend Lake closure will be extended until Thursday, September 2.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says that they will continue to treat the Phragmites in the areas cross Rend Lake.

Areas affected on the West side that will be closed:

· The Shagbark loop in North Sandusky along with the roadway and bike trail between the Maple and Wood duck loops

· All boat ramps and hunter and fisherman parking lots North of highway 154 from Jackie Branch to Ward Branch

Areas affected on the East side that will be closed:

· The shoreline between the North Marcum Day Use area and Gun Creek Recreation area

· The bike trail from the North Marcum Boat Ramp to the Franklin Cemetery

· The North Marcum Boat Ramp

· The North Marcum Archery Complex and Mountain Bike Trails

· The north shoreline of Marcum Cove

· The following East side lots affected by the closure include: Bonnie Lane, Atchison Creek, Whitetail Ridge, East Palestine and West Palestine.

Areas affected on the South end that will be closed:

· All South of the dam will be closed during this time, including: the bike trail section from Prairie Hill on the west end of the dam all the way to Spillway Recreation Area, the dedication lot on the east side of the dam and River Road

Areas affected on the North end that will be closed:

· Sections of the shoreline along the Rend Lake State Fish and Wildlife Refuge

The project is in Partnership with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and River to River Cooperative Weed Management area.

There work will increase habitat quality and reduce biological and recreation impacts of invasion plant species.

For more information please contact the Rend Lake Project office/ visitor center at 618-724-2493.

