Organizations to take part in International Overdose Awareness Day event

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Several Heartland organizations are taking part in an International Overdose Awareness Day tribute event on Tuesday.

The event will feature overdose survivors, treatment professionals, a memorial balloon release and a candlelight vigil to commemorate the growing number of people who lose their lives to drug overdoses each year.

Serenity Point, FCC Behavioral Health Director Misty Brazel says it’s important to overcome the stigma associated with overdose and remember those who’s lives were lost too soon.

“We have clients here that have done amazing, they’ve turned their lives around, they’ve got relationships back with their families and they’ve had jobs,” Brazel said. “And then one small issue and they’re gone. I’ve had to sit with moms who’ve lost their children, sisters who’ve lost someone and it’s never an easy thing.”

Brazel said it’s important to have this event for a couple reasons.

“First it’s to make people aware of how many are dying,” Brazel said. “93,000 people in the United States alone, that’s a huge amount of people that are lost. These are all lives that could be saved if they could get some treatment. Secondly, to help people who’ve lost someone. Losing someone to an overdose, you don’t get the same kind of support from the community, the stigma of mental health, the stigma of addiction. And hopefully to spread out and stop and decrease these numbers. That people in the community can know that you can go somewhere and find help.”

Gibson Center’s Director of Clinical Support Services Scott Moyers said he is a person living in recovery and could have easily become someone who lost their life due to an overdose.

“I lost friends and family members to the disease of addiction so any message that we can get out there that this is a treatable disease and that people don’t have to die from it is something that I am extremely passionate about,” said Moyers.

This event is intended to spread the message about the tragedy of drug overdose death and that drug overdose is preventable.

“We think that if we can provide some sliver of hope for people that there is an alternative, there is treatment, there is something they can do so they don’t have to die of this thing then it’s time well spent,” said Moyers.

The event is open to the public and will take place at the Gipson Center at 1112 Linden Street in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, August 31, at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.