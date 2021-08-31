Heartland Votes
Mostly Cloudy With Rain Chances This AM

Ida Brings Some Impacts To The Heartland Today...
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:14 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Mostly cloudy skies starting off Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Tropical depression Ida continues to move just southeast of the Heartland which will leave the heaviest precipitation outside of our areas as well. A few counties in Kentucky and Tennessee could see rain during the first half of today, but as Ida continues to move east, these areas are not expected to continue to see rain into tonight. Northwestern portions of the Heartland have a small chance of a few showers/storms with a lingering stationary front to our north. A wide range of temps today due to Ida and cloud cover: low 80s north to mid 70s south. Clouds will be decreasing to partly cloudy or mostly sunny skies for some by the afternoon. Another impact will be gusty winds up to 30mph possible in Kentucky and Tennessee.

Weather will be calm tonight with expected widespread 60s starting off Wednesday as a cold front moves through by the morning. Cooler, drier, and more comfortable air will stay with us for several days. Highs temps the second half of the week will be in the low/mid 80s with lots of sunshine and a pleasant air mass in place. Temps will slightly warm back into the upper 80s by the weekend with a little more humidity.

-Lisa

