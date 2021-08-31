Heartland Votes
Mo. National Guard mobilized for Hurricane Ida relief effort

By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri National Guard was mobilized on Tuesday, August 31 to help with post-Hurricane Ida recovery efforts in Louisiana.

Approximately 300 soldiers from the 110th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade headquartered in Kansas City and the 35th Engineer Brigade headquartered in Fort Leonard Wood were mobilized to assist in the relief efforts.

“As our fellow states never fail to come to our aid in times of need, we are proud to answer this call to provide relief to our friends in Louisiana,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Americans helping Americans and neighbor helping neighbor is what keeps our nation strong. Our professionals in the Missouri National Guard are the best of the best and have the resources, skills, and training necessary to help Louisiana recover and come back stronger than ever. Teresa and I are praying for the state of Louisiana and all her people as they begin to recover from Hurricane Ida’s devastation and destruction.”

The State Emergency Management Agency received a request for assistance from the state of Louisiana through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a mutual aid agreement among states that allows for the sharing of critical resources when needed.

“The Missouri National Guard is well-trained and equipped to assist in recovery operations and has done similar missions in the past with Hurricanes Katrina and Rita,” said Maj. Gen. Levon Cumpton, Missouri National Guard Adjutant General. “We are proud to assist our teammates in Louisiana in their time of need.”

The Missouri National Guard is scheduled to assist for up to 14 days and will continue to provide support to civil authorities as long as directed.

