Marshall Co., Ky. schools to hold virtual learning Fri., schools closed Tues.
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Due to positive cases of COVID-19 among staff and students, Marshall County schools will do virtual learning on Friday, September 3.
Additionally, the school district said all schools will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Students will not be required to make up the day; however, staff will. They said that date has not been determined.
A schedule for the upcoming school days includes:
- Friday, Sept. 3 - Virtual learning
- Monday, Sept. 6 - Labor Day
- Tuesday, Sept. 7 - Schools closed
- Wednesday, Sept. 8 - Schools back in session
