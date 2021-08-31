Marshall Co., Ky. schools to hold virtual learning Fri., schools closed Tues.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Due to positive cases of COVID-19 among staff and students, Marshall County schools will do virtual learning on Friday, September 3.

Additionally, the school district said all schools will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Students will not be required to make up the day; however, staff will. They said that date has not been determined.

A schedule for the upcoming school days includes:

Friday, Sept. 3 - Virtual learning

Monday, Sept. 6 - Labor Day

Tuesday, Sept. 7 - Schools closed

Wednesday, Sept. 8 - Schools back in session

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.