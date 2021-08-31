Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Louisville man waiting on benefits chains himself outside of unemployment office

Charles Still said he has been waiting for his unemployment benefits for nearly six months...
Charles Still said he has been waiting for his unemployment benefits for nearly six months before he chained himself outside of the downtown Louisville office.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man went to great lengths to try to get Kentucky Unemployment Insurance workers’ attention on Monday morning.

Charles Still chained himself to the outside banister of the downtown unemployment office Monday morning. He said he has been waiting for his unemployment benefits for nearly six months. When he calls, he’s told someone will call him back, but they never do.

Although Still wasn’t arrested, Louisville Metro Police Department officers asked him to leave peacefully.

Many Kentuckians are facing the problems Still described regarding their unemployment benefits.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northbound traffic on I-57 near the West Frankfort exit was backed up at least one mile for 2.5...
3 injured, including baby, in one of two crashes on I-57 near West Frankfort exits
Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, shatters the power grid
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Judge orders hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
The driver of a pick-up truck was killed in a single vehicle crash on Sunday night in McCracken...
Driver killed in single vehicle crash
Masks will be required indoors statewide in Illinois starting on Monday, August 30, regardless...
New mask mandate goes into effect in Illinois