Local business sends BBQ smokers to Louisiana to feed Hurricane Ida victims

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A local BBQ Pit manufacturer are putting their smokers to use and sending nearly a dozen of them to help feed hurricane victim.

Ole Hickory Pits in Cape Girardeau teamed up Operation BBQ Relief to serve thousands of warm BBQ meals to folks in the New Orleans area.

Boxes full of BBQ supplies are placed on this U-Haul and on its way to Louisiana.

Headed in the same directions of at least 5 other trucks full of BBQ pits to help feed hurricane Ida victims.

“There’s something about a warm barbeque meal on the worst day of your life,” said David Knight, president of Ole Hickory Pits.

Knight said they teamed up with Operation BBQ Relief to send nearly a dozen BBQ smokers to the Bayou state.

“We have one pit the “Hogzilla” that could cook over 2 tons and the big pits typically each one of them will hold 800 lbs. per load,” said Knight.

Over 100 cases of sauces and spice was shipped off to Louisiana with the rest out the equipment but Knight said that is nothing compared to what they plan to send down to Louisiana.

“A lot of these people are not going to have meals or a hot fresh meal for a good while,” said Bradley Brickhouse, worker at Ole Hickory Pits.

Brickhouse has worked for the Ole Hickory Pitts for the last 3 years.

He hopes they can help to give folks in Louisianna a sense of relief.

“It’s a great thing because we’re able to supply such great equipment to provide for all the people that need help but It’s terrible because we have to send pits down there for that reason,” said Brickhouse.

Knights said they plan to stay as long as it takes to feed everyone they can.

“It depends on the damage and how many people have to be fed but typically it would be a week to 3 weeks,” said Knight.

Knight said they are partnering with sponsors locally and in Louisiana to help provide and cook the food.

First Auto credit in Jackson helped to provide a driver for ride to Louisiana.

