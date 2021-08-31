Isolated storms tonight. Drier air moves in tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We are seeing a few showers to our east around the circulation of Ida. Another mid level disturbance is moving into northern Missouri producing a few scattered storms. These storms will move south towards the Heartland later this evening but will likely weaken before moving in. Temperatures are mild across the area with readings falling through the 70s this evening. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 60s.

Wednesday will start off cloudy with a few isolated showers possible during the early morning hours. Drier air will begin to move in throughout the day. This will allow skies to become mostly sunny with highs reaching the middle 80s.

