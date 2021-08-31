Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Isolated storms tonight. Drier air moves in tomorrow.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We are seeing a few showers to our east around the circulation of Ida. Another mid level disturbance is moving into northern Missouri producing a few scattered storms. These storms will move south towards the Heartland later this evening but will likely weaken before moving in. Temperatures are mild across the area with readings falling through the 70s this evening. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 60s.

Wednesday will start off cloudy with a few isolated showers possible during the early morning hours. Drier air will begin to move in throughout the day. This will allow skies to become mostly sunny with highs reaching the middle 80s.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northbound traffic on I-57 near the West Frankfort exit was backed up at least one mile for 2.5...
3 injured, including baby, in one of two crashes on I-57 near West Frankfort exits
The driver of a pick-up truck was killed in a single vehicle crash on Saturday night in...
Driver identified in McCracken Co. deadly crash
Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, shatters the power grid
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Judge orders hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
Masks will be required indoors statewide in Illinois starting on Monday, August 30, regardless...
New mask mandate goes into effect in Illinois

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at 4 p.m. on 8/31.
First Alert 4pm forecast for 8/31
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Scattered storms possible for some areas this PM
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 8/31.
First Alert noon forecast for 8/31
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Mostly Cloudy With Rain Chances This AM