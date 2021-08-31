How you can help hurricane victims through the Red Cross

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The American Red Cross has crews in the Hurricane Ida struck area helping folks out.

However, it takes funds to be able to offer the various services provided by the Red Cross.

That’s where you can help out by making a financial donation.

Sharon Watson with the Red Cross says this is the best way you can help out others in their time of need.

“That allows us to continue the sheltering, make sure that we have volunteers and teams on the ground to support all the things that are needed over the next several days and weeks to help the people of Louisiana recover from this situation,” said Watson.

If you would like to donate or volunteer, you can go to their website here, or you can text the word “RED CROSS” to 90999 to allow a $10 donation.

