Hamilton Co. Health Dept. reports 33 new cases of COVID-19

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hamilton County Health Department reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, August 30.

The newly reported cases include:

On Friday, August 27, nine individuals caught COVID-19:

1 male child

1 female child

2 female in their 20s

1 man in his 20s

2 male in their 30s

1 man in his 40s

1 female in her 50s

On Saturday, August 28, six individuals caught COVID-19:

1 female child

1 female in her 20s

3 females in their 30s

1 man in his 50s

On Sunday, August 29, seven individuals caught COVID-19:

1 male child

3 females in their 20s

2 females in their 30s

1 male in his 70s

On Monday, August 30, 11 individuals caught COVID-19:

1 male child

1 female in her teens

1 male in his teens

1 man in his 20s

1 man in his 40s

2 females in their 50s

1 man in his 50s

1 female in her 60s

1 female in her 80s

1 man in his 80s

According to the health department, there have been 1,051 total cases in the county and 19 deaths.

They said, currently, 44 people are isolated at home and two people are hospitalized.

