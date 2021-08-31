Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Hamilton Co. Health Dept. reports 18 new cases of COVID-19

The Hamilton County Health Department reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, August 31.
The Hamilton County Health Department reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, August 31.(Diamond Nunnally (KSNB))
By Miya Andrews
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hamilton County Health Department reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday , August 31.

The newly reported cases include:

  • 1 female infant
  • 3 female children
  • 2 male children
  • 2 females in their teens
  • 4 males in their teens
  • 2 females in their 20s
  • 1 female in her 30s
  • 1 female in her 40s
  • 1 male in his 30s
  • 1 male in his 80s

According to the health department, there have been 1,069 total cases in the county and 19 deaths.

They said, currently, 52 people are isolated at home and two people are hospitalized.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northbound traffic on I-57 near the West Frankfort exit was backed up at least one mile for 2.5...
3 injured, including baby, in one of two crashes on I-57 near West Frankfort exits
The driver of a pick-up truck was killed in a single vehicle crash on Saturday night in...
Driver identified in McCracken Co. deadly crash
Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, shatters the power grid
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Judge orders hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
Masks will be required indoors statewide in Illinois starting on Monday, August 30, regardless...
New mask mandate goes into effect in Illinois

Latest News

On Tuesday, August 31, the Southern Seven Health Department reported 78 new cases of COVID-19.
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 78 new cases of COVID-19
The Cape Girardeau Public School District school board voted to issue a mask mandate.
Cape Girardeau school board issues mask mandate
On Tuesday, August 31, the Egyptian Health Department reported 60 new positive cases of COVID-19.
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 60 new cases of COVID-19
Law enforcement leaders joined together to sound the alarm on the local impact of the Second...
Southeast Mo. law enforcement leaders say Second Amendment Preservation Act misses the mark