Hamilton Co. Health Dept. reports 18 new cases of COVID-19

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hamilton County Health Department reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday , August 31.

The newly reported cases include:

1 female infant

3 female children

2 male children

2 females in their teens

4 males in their teens

2 females in their 20s

1 female in her 30s

1 female in her 40s

1 male in his 30s

1 male in his 80s

According to the health department, there have been 1,069 total cases in the county and 19 deaths.

They said, currently, 52 people are isolated at home and two people are hospitalized.

