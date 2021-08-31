Gov. Beshear joins in recognizing Overdose Awareness day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Gov. Beshear recognizes Overdoes Awareness day on Tuesday, August 31, with bipartisan group of state and community leaders.

Each year the global event raises awareness to drug overdoses and to reduce the stigma of drug related deaths.

According to Common Wealth of Kentucky the event also acknowledges the grief of families and friends as they remember those they have lost or that have a permanent injury resulting in drug overdose.

“Our job is to provide help, hope and a hand to lead people out of the darkness of substance use and into the light – of acceptance, opportunity and community,” said Gov. Beshear. “Today, we take time to honor the lives lost to overdose and addiction and call all Kentuckians to work together to prevent future pain and suffering.”

They said as the pandemic continues it impacted opioid deaths.

They also said in Kentucky there were at least 2,104 drug related deaths in the 12 month period ending in December of 2020 and over the previous year the numbers increased by 54 percent.

At the ceremony the Kentucky Pharmacist Association presented Naloxone which is a medicine that reverses the overdose of opioid.

Along the ceremony Gov. Beshear ordered flags to be lowered to half staff and also lit the governor’s mansion purple in honor of Overdose Awareness Day.

“This day is vitally important to me, because I lost a nephew to the opioid epidemic and will forever treasure his memory and wish he could still be with us today,” Kentucky House Democratic Caucus Leader Joni Jenkins said. “I always have and always will support efforts to tackle this crisis, and I believe strongly we can do even more to help Kentuckians escape this deadly cycle and rebuild their lives. That need is even more imperative during the COVID crisis, which has contributed to skyrocketing overdose cases. We have to find ways to keep more of our citizens safe.”

The Common wealth says that the Governor continues to vow to flight for individuals suffering from substance abuse.

“Conversations to spread awareness of substance abuse drive attitudinal changes that not only reduce the stigma around addiction-related health issues, but they drive policy changes across the state and the country,” Rep. Kim Moser said. “We remain committed to removing barriers that keep Kentuckians from seeking the treatment they need, ultimately ending Kentucky’s ongoing overdose epidemic.”

Gov. Beshear administration predicts that by the end of 2022 their partnership with Office of Drug Control Policy will be awarded more that $69 million in grant funds across the commonwealth.

Their partnership focuses on helping all residents of Kentucky that are in need of recovery and preventing generation down the line to fall into addiction.

Individuals may call 833-8KY-HELP 833-859-4357 to speak with a specialist.

