Franklin-Williamson Bi- County Health dept. reports 178 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 178 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, August 30.
A summary of cases includes:
Williamson County:
- New cases - 106
- Total cases - 10,189
- Total deaths - 136
Franklin County:
- New cases - 72
- Total cases - 6,127
- Total deaths - 78
