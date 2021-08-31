Heartland Votes
Franklin-Williamson Bi- County Health dept. reports 178 new cases of COVID-19

On Monday, August 30, the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 178 new...
On Monday, August 30, the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 178 new cases of COVID-19.(KXAS)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 178 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, August 30.

A summary of cases includes:

Williamson County:

  • New cases - 106
  • Total cases - 10,189
  • Total deaths - 136

Franklin County:

  • New cases - 72
  • Total cases - 6,127
  • Total deaths - 78

