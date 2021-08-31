First Alert: Ida brings some impacts to the Heartland

(KFVS) - Tropical Depression Ida continues to move just southeast of the Heartland, which will leave the heaviest precipitation outside of our areas as well.

A few counties in western Kentucky and Tennessee could see rain during the first half of today, but as Ida continues to move east, these areas are not expected to continue to see rain into tonight. Gusty winds up to 30 mph will also be possible.

Northwestern portions of the Heartland will have a small chance of a few showers and storms due to a lingering stationary front to our north.

This afternoon, there will be a wide range of temperatures, due to Ida and cloud cover.

Highs will be in the low 80s in our northern areas to mid 70s south.

Clouds will be decreasing to partly cloudy or mostly sunny skies for some by the afternoon.

Tonight will be calm.

Temps will be in the 60s starting off Wednesday, as a cold front moves through by the morning.

Cooler, drier, and more comfortable air will stay with us for several days.

Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with lots of sunshine and less humidity.

Temps will slightly warm back into the upper 80s by the weekend with a little more humidity.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.