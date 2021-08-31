Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Drug overdose awareness event held in Poplar Bluff

By Brooke Buckner
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Organizations in Butler County are coming together to raise awareness for those who lost their lives due to drug overdose.

“In 2020, there was a 30 percent increase in overdose deaths nationwide,” Brandie Wilson said.

According to the CDC, opioids cause more overdose deaths than any other drugs.

Brandie Wilson, with Southeast Missouri Behavioral Health, was one of many to speak at Tuesday’s International Overdose Awareness Day event at Three Rivers College.

Wilson said this was the first Overdose Awareness Event to be held in the six county region SEMOBH serves.

“What this day really is is a time to bring people together and create space to grieve people that we have lost,” Wilson said.

She said 39 people from Stoddard, Butler, Ripley, Carter, Reynolds and Wayne counties died from drugs between 2019 and 2020.

“Meeting someone where they’re at and not leaving them there and working with them for them to create their own path to healing is really the way that we’re going to maneuver out of this,” she said.

“If we can have a conversation about cancer prevention, why can we not have a conversation about overdose prevention,” Corey Reynolds said.

Corey Reynolds is the behavioral health support program director at Three Rivers College. He wants people to know this topic is one that should be talked about all year round.

“Overdose just doesn’t occur in one moment or in one day. We have overdoses that occur every single day, every hour and it is absolutely devastating,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds is hopeful Tuesday’s event will reduce the impact of overdose in the community and take away the stigma surrounding it.

“A lot of the feedback is we have needed this. We have needed this so that’s very encouraging knowing that we are offering the community what the community feels like they need,” he said.

He hopes to bring this event to campus every year from now on.

Wilson said of the 39 deaths in the six-county region, 26 of them were in Butler County between 2019 and 2020.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northbound traffic on I-57 near the West Frankfort exit was backed up at least one mile for 2.5...
3 injured, including baby, in one of two crashes on I-57 near West Frankfort exits
The driver of a pick-up truck was killed in a single vehicle crash on Saturday night in...
Driver identified in McCracken Co. deadly crash
Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, shatters the power grid
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Judge orders hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
Masks will be required indoors statewide in Illinois starting on Monday, August 30, regardless...
New mask mandate goes into effect in Illinois

Latest News

Cape Girardeau police say a parking lot at Lexington and Amblewood has seen an increase in...
Cape Girardeau police say they’re seeing more vehicle break-ins
Law enforcement leaders joined together to sound the alarm on the local impact of the Second...
Southeast Mo. law enforcement leaders say Second Amendment Preservation Act misses the mark
The Cape Girardeau Public School District school board voted to issue a mask mandate.
Cape Girardeau school board issues mask mandate
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19