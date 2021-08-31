Delta R-V School District sees spike in positive COVID-19 cases

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - There’s a spike in COVID-19 cases at the Delta R-V School District.

Teachers and students have tested positive for the virus at the rural school district in Cape Girardeau County.

Classes will remain in session, but the district is taking measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“We’ve had eight positive cases since school started with our students,” said Delta R-V School Superintendent David Heeb.

He said those positive COVID-19 cases are from various grade levels. He said it’s difficult to trace the spread of COVID-19 throughout the schools

“It’s really hard to, number one, educate kids and keep the school going; that’s our primary school objective as a school district. But then number two, you also want to keep your families and community safe and not spread some kind of sickness,” he said.

Heeb said they want to ensure the safety of their students and staff.

“We mandated masking for all staff members who are in any kind of contact with students and so if you are in a room with the kids you’ve got to have your mask on because we don’t want to be how this is getting spread,” he said.

Teachers and staff are required to wear masks, but not students.

“We had a mask mandating in Cape County last year and I can say that we did not have any kind of spread here at school last year when we were required to wear masks. Now that we don’t have that mask mandate, we’re just recommending it really strongly and a lot of our kids are wearing masks,” he explained.

Superintendent Heeb said it’s important to keep school open and students in class.

“What you have to do is have a good process in place where you’re keeping kids apart, where you’re practicing hand washing,” he said. “Hopefully, enough people wear masks and hopefully we can flatten this curve out not just here in Delta but in Cape County where we’re seeing a lot of cases in the other school districts also.”

The school district is working with Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center to set up a free vaccination clinic in the coming days.

