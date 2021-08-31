Crittenden County Schools switch to remote learning temporarily due to COVID-19

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Students at Crittenden County Schools will be learning from home for the next several days.

School leaders activated their remote learning plan beginning Wednesday, September 1 through Friday, Sept. 10.

Tuesday will be a planning day for staff. Students will not be expected to log on or work on assignments.

School leaders said they are switching to remote learning due to a increase of COVID-19 cases in staff and students and due to a shortage of bus drivers and substitute teachers.

The plan during remote learning is for students to complete work from their teachers through synchronous learning, Google Classroom and paper assignments.

Plans for meals, athletic events, reporting positive students and healthy at school measures while remote learning can be found here.

